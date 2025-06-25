Don't expect the DC Universe's Batman to arrive before Brave and the Bold

HQ

Considering when Superman arrives next month it will also serve as the debut for Supergirl, a Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and more, you might be wondering if a future DC Universe film will also serve as the entry point for other big DC characters. I.e. should we expect Batman to pop up before his standalone film? James Gunn has once more affirmed that this will not be the case.

In response to a fan on Threads asking about whether Batman's introduction is still being saved for the Brave and the Bold standalone film, Gunn replied simply with, "Yes."

The big question now is who will become this core DCU Batman, as Gunn has iterated in the past that Robert Pattinson's version will remain an Elseworlds hero, meaning someone else will be donning the cowl for the main and canon timeline. Should it be Batman veteran Jensen Ackles? Is Reacher star Alan Ritchson the man for the job? Perhaps 1923 hunk Brandon Sklenar? Maybe Twisters fan-favourite Glen Powell? Who would you cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman?