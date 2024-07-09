Don't expect The Armorer to show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu

HQ

Since you read Gamereactor, you obviously know that there is a Mandalorian movie in the works called Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu. The intention is for it to premiere in 2026 and a lot of fans are wondering which characters from the TV series will be returning.

One of those we seemingly won't meet is The Armorer, who has a pretty important role in the series. She is played by Emily Swallow and in a Screen Rant interview she says that she hasn't been approached by Lucasfilm about appearing, but adds that she is still interested if she is given the chance.

Maybe Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu won't have too many elements from the TV show to make it feel more like a movie and less like a glorified TV show episode, or what do you think?