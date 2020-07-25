Don't expect State of Decay 3 to be released anytime soon

You're watching Advertisements

While there wasn't a whole lot of gameplay shown from several first-party titles during the Xbox Games Showcase, there was one game in particular that stood out; State of Decay 3. We got to see a really cool trailer, but it was completely scripted and it wasn't until the end we realized which game it was for. If we hadn't been told - we probably still wouldn't have known.

So why didn't we see more from it? The developer Undead Labs had a very good answer to that question on Twitter:

"We're excited about the announcement that SoD3 is in early pre-production, and we're looking forward to having more to share in the future. In the meantime, if you're new to the franchise and want to see what it's all about, SoD2 is on sale across all platforms until July 29th!"

That basically means the game development has barely started yet, and that State of Decay 3 is probably releasing 2022 at the very earliest (although that's purely a speculation on our part). Undead Labs was bought by Microsoft in 2018, and a reasonable guess is that they just recently started working on the third games in the series after finishing the State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition that launched earlier this year.