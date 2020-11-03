English
Starfield

Don't expect Starfield to be revealed anytime soon

Director Todd Howard reminds fans that they are in for a long wait.

Two and a half years ago, Bethesda announced both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI at E3. And since then... we basically haven't heard anything at all about these games, other than that Starfield will be released before The Elder Scrolls VI, something that means the latter is many years away.

We know this after the director of both games, Todd Howard, has now revealed to Develop: Brighton Digital that "it'll be a while till we get there" for the Starfield reveal. Basically, be prepared to wait for a really, really long time.

