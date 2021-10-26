Don't expect sexy Idris Elba voice in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

HQ

It has been known for a while that Idris Elba will play Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. An interesting choice, as it seemingly transforms Knuckles into a British gentleman instead of the somewhat violent slugger he is in the games. Speaking to ScreenRant, Elba has now explained what not to expect from his interpretation of Knuckles:

"Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn't say he was sexy. I don't think I'm going for that. That's for sure."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is seemingly filled with stars such as Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik/Eggman) and possibly Colleen Villard as Tails, a role she played in the end of the first movie. We assume this will be more of an origin story for Knuckles, so we expect him to be an antagonist to Sonic rather than a friend - at least for the first half of the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres on April 8 next year.