Don't expect new Call of Duty titles for Game Pass until 2025

Yesterday, it was decided by the American court that there are no obstacles for Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard, and shortly afterwards the British CMA announced that they will try to find a solution to their cloud concern instead of trying to prevent Microsoft's appeal in court.

There are many indications that Microsoft will take over Activision Blizzard in the near future, which raises the question of when we can start seeing the giant publisher's games for Game Pass. The answer to that is that things will probably start to be added very soon, but this year's Call of Duty and the one coming in 2024 should not be expected.

The Verge's editor Tom Warren has reviewed documents from the UK CMA and noted that no new Call of Duty games will be added to Game Pass until 2025 at the earliest. The marketing agreement with Sony expires this year, but there is likely an extension clause or similar that prevents Activision Blizzard from supporting the competitor's subscription service for the following year.