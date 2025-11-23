Don't expect Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to be released in 2026

HQ

It was during last year's Game Awards that Naughty Dog announced its upcoming game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Unfortunately, it did not receive the usual triumphant reception the studio is known for. Early criticism arose from those who had hoped for something more from Uncharted or The Last of Us, as well as from those who thought it looked generic or had other reasons to dislike it - leading to the announcement trailer receiving more thumbs down on YouTube than the hot mess express called Concord, which was the most disliked game at that point on the PlayStation channel.

Development had already started in 2020, so many hoped it would be completed within a year or two, and thus premiere in 2026. But in the spring, the reliable Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that this did not seem to be the case. Over the weekend, however, rumors have been circulating that we will see Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet again at The Game Awards on December 12 (December 11 in the US) and that it will then be released later next year.

These rumors have apparently prompted people in the know (possibly from Naughty Dog or Sony) to contact another recognized expert, Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb. He writes on social media that the rumors "caused people to confirm to me it won't be out in 2026 and it won't be at TGAs."

This is, of course, unofficial information, but Grubb is obviously careful about his reputation and usually knows what he's talking about - so don't expect to see Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet next month, and let's not get our hopes up for a release in 2026 either. This naturally raises the question of whether it could be a PlayStation 6 title. What do you think?