Don't expect music to return to the Nintendo eShop

The Nintendo eShop one had a background soundtrack that played as you explored and found the next game to add to your collection. But this hasn't been a reality for a while, and that won't change for the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop either.

This has been affirmed by producer Kouichi Kawamoto in a statement to Polygon, where he explains why background music won't return and why that will likely remain the case permanently too.

"Unlike back then, the eShop now has lots of videos that are showcasing the games. We didn't want to intrude on that, so we don't have music there."

The focus on the eShop today is less about the overall experience and more about performance, which is what was affirmed by Kawamoto in an additional instance, where he added: "I wanted to make sure that it was a smooth experience. That the scrolling of the list doesn't stall, that it's very smooth, pages load fast."

Would you like to see eShop music returning?