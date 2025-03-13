"Don't expect more Palworld," says Palworld developer's publishing arm

HQ

Following the success of Palworld, the game's developer Pocketpair has understandably got a lot of confidence. However, it still has some worries, or at least one employee does about revealing new games under its publishing arm.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, Pocketpair Publishing's Joe Buckley said he's nervous about showing off the first batch of the company's games. "Not because I think the reception will be bad (they are all bangers), but because I worry people will just expect more Palworld," he wrote. "PPP's goal is to help cool indies get made so I hope you like our first round of games!"

Buckley clarified that Pocketpair is not moving away from Palworld, but that through the company's publishing arm we shouldn't expect it only to fund projects like the survival crafting phenomenon. It seems similar then, to Among Us developer's Outer Sloth publishing arm, which also is seeking to lift indies up that otherwise might not get the attention they deserve.