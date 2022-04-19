Don't expect more Harry Potter movies if the new Fantastic Beasts fails

HQ

The Fantastic Beasts movies have been nowhere near as good as the Harry Potter ones, as both the number of cinema-goers and the reviews clearly indicate. That's why J.K. Rowling surprised many when she said last year that the plan was to make five films in the series, instead of the three that were first planned. But now it seems like the author might have took things a little too far.

Usually credible Variety has sources claiming that Warner Bros. is now doubting whether it will make any more movies after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The company will make a decision after seeing how the box office numbers for the new flick develop.

In fact, work on a script for a fourth film is far from complete, so even if Warner Bros decides to go ahead, it will still be a long time before it is released.