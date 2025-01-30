Don't expect Grand Theft Auto VI to run at 60fps at launch

HQ

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S generation were announced, we were told that 30fps was a thing of the past, and 120fps was the future. How wrong that turned out to be, as now one of if not the most-anticipated game of the year looks to run at 30fps at launch.

This comes from former Rockstar animator Mike York. York, speaking in a now-private video from Kiwi Talkz (thanks, GamesRadar), said that we shouldn't expect more than 30fps from Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches.

"I don't think [the] initial release it'll come out at 60fps unless it's getting those 60fps by [using] an AI upscaler thing like the PlayStation is doing, unless something is coming in and helping it get those 60fps," York said. "I don't think it'll get the 60fps raw out the gate on a base console. PS5, for instance. Maybe PS5 Pro, or whatever, but I still don't think so."

York hasn't worked at Rockstar since 2017, and so he admits that he's not quite sure what's going on over there, but has plenty of experience with the company squeezing the most out of a console. "They're going to squeeze every little freaking thing they can out of it and then optimize later for 60 frames because it's not as important as just making the game amazing at 30 frames," he said.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.