Don't expect George Clooney to ever play Batman again

Most of us can probably agree that Batman & Robin from 1997 is a horrible movie, no matter how you look at it? George Clooney, who infamously played the nipple-donned Cape Crusader, is still getting fierce criticism for his involvement - although his performance is probably the only thing that's even vaguely decent.

Since then, Clooney has mocked the movie on several occasions, but despite this, be briefly returned to the role of Bruce Wayne in a The Flash cameo earlier this year. But this was the last time. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his return, he said sarcastically:

"I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor. I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?' And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?'"

And clearly this will never ever happen again, as he also explains:

"I do not think there's enough drugs in the world for me to go back."

Would you like to see Clooney return as an older Batman, or should he just stay away from the role for all eternity?