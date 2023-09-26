Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us: Part I

Don't expect game or TV news from today's The Last of Us Day stream

It'll be focussed mainly on art, merch, and more.

As today is The Last of Us Day and since Naughty Dog is celebrating the occasion with an official stream, many have hoped that this will mean announcements relating to the game series or the TV show. But it won't. Naughty Dog has taken to X to shut down these expectations, and instead reveal just what we will see in the stream.

"We're celebrating with a #TLOUDay stream tomorrow at 9am PT featuring announcements focused on art, merch, and more. While we're honoring the series' 10-year legacy, we will not be discussing any future game or TV show projects."

Will you be watching the stream all the same?

