Don't expect Frasier to visit Cheers any time soon

HQ

Cheers remains one of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time and ran for 11 brilliant seasons, mostly in the 80s, and followed the life in a bar named Cheers in Boston. As you probably know, it also got the spin-off series Frasier, which became very popular as well, in which the psychiatrist Frasier Crane moved to Seattle.

Last month, Frasier returned in a continuation of the series on Paramount+, in which the character has moved back to Boston to live closer to his son. Being back in Boston means Frasier could visit Cheers anytime he wants, something you could imagine him doing as it was such an important place for him for 11 years.

But according to a new Deadline interview with Kelsey Grammer, who plays Frasier, this probably isn't something that will happen:

"I'm not sure the guys who wrote Cheers would want us to go back to Cheers. It's like, let's let that be where it is. It's a monument in the minds of television history. But is it possible we might see someone from the old days at the bar? Maybe. I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of Cheers Past. Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it? [Laughs] I don't know, it just seems like a good idea and it would be really funny. And [the original cast] wouldn't even have to appear; it would just be old clips. But we'll see. You know, I love Ted [Danson] and working with him, so I'd love to do something with him. We just haven't broken that idea yet."

Basically, it seem like we could expect Frasier to hook up with characters from Cheers - but that he won't visit the old place himself. Perhaps it's for the best, or would you like to see what is happening at the old bar one last time over three decades later?