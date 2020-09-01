Don't expect Fall Guys to arrive on any more platforms soon

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout seems to be the runaway hit of 2020 with millions of players despite the fact that it is only released for two formats, PC and Playstation 4. And by the look of things, it will remain that way for quite some time. This is what Lead Game Designer, Joe Walsh, had to say in a recent stream:

"Right now our real focus is on making the PlayStation and PC games as good as they possibly can be. We really have to build trust with the community now and make sure they believe that we can support this game and make it really good.

So it's our job now to be like, hey community - we know what you want and we're listening and we're working as hard as we can to try and fix it, and for us to just say, 'now we're going to just focus on bringing it to more platforms', it's not the right thing to do at this point in development.

That will make us more money, but that's not what we want to do right now. The focus is on building that relationship with the community."

Although it seems likely that it will end up on Switch and Xbox eventually - you really shouldn't expect int anytime soon and for sure not this year.

