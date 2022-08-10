Don't expect Elon Musk to make a game console

HQ

Elon Musk has his hands in a lot of different industries and businesses these days, but will that ever include his own video game console. The answer to that question seems to be a resounding no, as Musk stated on the Full Send Podcast.

"No, no need for that," said Musk. "Consoles at this point are all basically PCs. I'm not sure there's value to be added if I added another console."

This of course comes following the moves that the Musk-led Tesla has made to have gaming incorporated into its fleet of electric vehicles, and with the plans to also have Steam fully integrated into the automobile line-up in the future.