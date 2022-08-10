Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Don't expect Elon Musk to make a game console

"No, no need for that."

Elon Musk has his hands in a lot of different industries and businesses these days, but will that ever include his own video game console. The answer to that question seems to be a resounding no, as Musk stated on the Full Send Podcast.

"No, no need for that," said Musk. "Consoles at this point are all basically PCs. I'm not sure there's value to be added if I added another console."

This of course comes following the moves that the Musk-led Tesla has made to have gaming incorporated into its fleet of electric vehicles, and with the plans to also have Steam fully integrated into the automobile line-up in the future.

