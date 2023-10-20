Don't expect EA's Iron Man game anytime soon

HQ

Don't expect to see EA's Iron Man game anytime soon, as while Motive Studio is hard at work on giving us our very own adventure as Tony Stark, the game is still in pre-production.

As Motive Studio GM Patrick Klaus explains in a blog post, this is because the team has only really shifted focus since the launch of the Dead Space Remake.

"Since [Dead Space's launch], our focus has switched to the Iron Man project, giving us the opportunity to work (and play!) with another extraordinary property. We're still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development. But already, we're finding so many opportunities to explore story, design and gameplay with Iron Man, and it's exciting to see the fantasy start coming alive."

Klaus also mentions building a community council of Iron Man fans, who will be "offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process."

Are you willing to wait for EA's Iron Man game?