Don't expect EA Play to be removed from Xbox Game Pass anytime soon

Last month, EA Play was added as a feature for Xbox Game Pass (Xbox, PC coming December 15), which means subscribers can now download 10 hour trial versions of all EA games a week ahead of release, enjoy a 10% discount on any EA purchase, as well as download all the included games like Anthem, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and plenty of EA Sport titles.

Some have been worried that this would be only temporary, but judging by a comment from the Xbox Head of Global Product Marketing Aaron Greenberg, it does not seem to be that way. Instead, he says to Gaming Bible that we should expect EA Play to remain with the service:

"So right now we have a significant partnership with EA Play. And while we're not going to say never, never, but this is not something that's just a short period of time. So this is a significant addition, and this is going to remain in the service for quite a while.

So people should, just like you see, what if you compare to other subscription services like Netflix, and you know, where if it's a Netflix Originals, those kind of stay on forever, if it's something that they licence what's made independently, it's sort of up to the rights of the content owners.

The same applies here, but EA is invested in Game Pass, just like we're invested in helping support the EA Play catalogue. And we think, you know, ultimately, gamers are gonna be the ones that are going to win here."

While it's hard to argue with the last part, we're glad that EA Play seems to be in place for the long run with Xbox Game Pass.