Don't expect Dragon Age 4 at EA Play Live

EA Play Live starts on July 22 (which will be fully covered here at Gamereactor) with plenty of announcements and activities regarding everything EA. While we do have high expectations for this one, it should be noted that BioWare won't be there and we won't get to see either the next Dragon Age or Mass Effect. This was revealed on Twitter:

"We're hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won't be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what's to come!"

Setting the expectations straight before streamed events has become very common lately, and we are glad BioWare was upfront about it to avoid unnecessary disappointments.