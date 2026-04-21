Don't expect Deadpool to get a solo adventure in MCU ever again

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Even though Deadpool & Wolverine received somewhat mixed reviews, it was a huge box office hit that grossed over $1.3 billion, and both of its predecessors were also very successful. But despite that, we probably shouldn't hold out hope for any more solo adventures for Deadpool, at least not according to his actor (and also screenwriter) Ryan Reynolds.

He apparently thinks the character works best alongside others, and therefore seems to have completely given up on the idea of solo adventures for the Merc with a Mouth. In an interview with Today (via Nerdist), he says:

"I have stuff written. I don't think I'm ever going to center him again. He's a supporting character. He's a guy that's great in a group."

Thus, it undeniably appears that we can simply forget about a future Deadpool 4. It seems likely that he'll make a cameo appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, and perhaps that's primarily how we'll see him moving forward.

What are your thoughts on this, are you saddened or relieved?