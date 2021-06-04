Don't expect Dead Island, Saints Row or TimeSplitters during E3

You're watching Advertisements

Next week will be borderline insane, with both Summer Game Fest and E3 as well as plenty of other announcements like Koch Primetime Gaming Stream on June 11. The latter might be interesting as they have franchises like Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro and TimeSplitters.

Although, if you hope to see any of those, you will end up disappointed, as the Koch division Deep Silver just tweeted:

"Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head's up, you won't see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We'll let you know when we have news to share."

While this is of course disappointing as it is the four Koch franchises a lot of us was looking forward to the most, it is still a nice gesture and the right move to keep the hype grounded by don't letting the fans hope for things that will be no-show.