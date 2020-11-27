Don't expect Cyberpunk 2077's DLC to be revealed until after launch

You're watching Advertisements

After reassuring fans that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be delayed any further, CD Projekt RED has pushed back the reveal of the project's DLC.

CD Projekt RED president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński revealed this news during the studio's third-quarter earnings call and said: "The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release." This was confirmed by VGC and translated by Seeking Alpha.

This marks a minor knockback for the project, but we're not too disappointed. We don't yet know how long the reveal has been delayed, and as of right now, we don't even know how substantial it will be. Getting Cyberpunk 2077 to a suitable standard to launch is obviously something CD Projekt RED has struggled with, so we'd rather the studio focus exclusively on that. Who knows, CD Projekt RED might surprise us with a reveal just before Christmas.

Are you disappointed by this news?