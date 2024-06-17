Don't expect Cregan Stark to be a big part of House of the Dragon Season 2

HQ

A quick warning for those who want to go in completely blind in House of the Dragon Season 2, as this piece does contain a light spoiler. Gone? Okay, good. If you were expecting Cregan Stark, the Wolf of the North to be a big part of House of the Dragon Season 2, then perhaps think again.

Speaking with EW, showrunner Ryan Condal spoke about Stark's appearance in Season 2, which happens very early on, and about how he could come back. "Anybody that reads the books knows that he does play a role in the larger Dance of the Dragons. I would love to have Tom back. We really enjoyed working with him, but I think we need to play the story out a bit and see where it takes us," he said.

Tom Taylor, the actor who plays Cregan, also seems itching to come back. "I was in the costume. I was like, 'I just want to keep acting'" he said.

In the books, Cregan Stark does have a larger role to play, but that will likely come much later, so it is probably for the best he only gets a cameo appearance right now. Keep an eye out for him in House of the Dragon Season 2, which airs tonight.