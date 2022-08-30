Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Don't expect couch co-op in MultiVersus anytime soon

Game director Tony Huynh has taken to Twitter to reveal what the team's current focus is.

If you have been holding your breath on local co-op support for MultiVersus, it may be a smart decision to exhale and take a moment, as it doesn't seem like that feature will be coming to Player First Games' hugely popular fighting game anytime soon.

In reply to a question from a fan, game director Tony Huynh has taken to Twitter to say that the team is currently focussed on "stabilizing our experience. Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions, etc." and that couch co-op is "further out".

That does of course mean that couch co-op is in the pipeline for MultiVersus, just don't expect it to arrive in the game's next update.

