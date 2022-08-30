Don't expect couch co-op in MultiVersus anytime soon

HQ

If you have been holding your breath on local co-op support for MultiVersus, it may be a smart decision to exhale and take a moment, as it doesn't seem like that feature will be coming to Player First Games' hugely popular fighting game anytime soon.

In reply to a question from a fan, game director Tony Huynh has taken to Twitter to say that the team is currently focussed on "stabilizing our experience. Netcode improvements, hurt/hitboxes, projectiles, platform interactions, etc." and that couch co-op is "further out".

That does of course mean that couch co-op is in the pipeline for MultiVersus, just don't expect it to arrive in the game's next update.