Don't expect as many minigames in the next and final instalment of Final Fantasy VII: Remake

One of the most fun things with Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was all the great minigames (over 20 of them), which added great variety to the adventure. However, not everyone appreciated this and there are even those who thought there were too many minigames.

In a Daily Star interview, director Naoki Hamaguchi now says this about what might need to be revised for the third and final chapter:

"One thing perhaps that maybe needs looking at, is that there was a certain number of people who said there were too many minigames in Rebirth, and ultimately I can see their point of view - but I do think we made the right decision in terms of the breadth and the volume of content for the minigames in Rebirth.

Obviously, the more different types of content, the more minigames you put into a title, the more likely it is that people will like some and not others."

Unfortunately, it sounds like the complaints will now be taken into account and we should therefore not expect as many minigames next time:

"...looking forward to the third game and to other games, if you asked me 'would I do the same number of minigames', I don't think I would."

How do you feel, is this the right decision by Square Enix, or should they have at least as many and preferably even more minigames in the next installment of the series?