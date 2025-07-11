Don't expect Arkane's Blade game to be releasing anytime soon

HQ

At the end of 2023, Arkane Lyon announced what they were working on, revealing Marvel's Blade to the world. Dishonored and Blade fans rejoiced, as the game looked to be stylish and cool, despite us only really getting a glimpse at it.

Since then, we've heard nothing, and likely will hear nothing for some time to come. As spotted by Timur222, Arkane's recent financial reports point to Marvel's Blade only having entered full production in 2024.

On the one hand, it's a positive that Marvel's Blade is progressing in its development, and at least it doesn't seem like it'll be stuck in the concept phase for years and years. But, on the other hand, if you were hoping for a surprise reveal for this year or next, it's probably not worth holding your breath. As with other games that entered full production in 2024 like The Witcher IV, we're probably not expecting anything from Marvel's Blade until around 2027 at the earliest.