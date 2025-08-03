Don't expect any Wednesday spinoffs any time soon

HQ

Next week, after a lengthy wait, Wednesday will return to Netflix for its anticipated second season. This will eventually be followed by a third season too, which was recently greenlit, but beyond that, how else will Netflix continue to explore the Addams Family universe?

This is a big question and one that showrunners and creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have a clear answer for already. Essentially, the aim right now is to ensure that the coming third season arrives quicker than the second did, meaning fans aren't waiting for years before the next batch of episodes arrive. This does mean that there's currently no room for spinoffs, as Gough explained to Collider.

"It's not a priority at the moment because, as we just said, it's how do we get Wednesday back faster than we did in Season 2? So, we kind of went right from finishing Season 2 to jumping right into developing Season 3. So, it's sort of all Wednesday all the time at the moment."

This isn't to say that there won't eventually be a spinoff that focuses on Uncle Fester, Morticia and Gomez, or perhaps one of the Nevermore fan-favourites like Edith, but for the time being, the entire focus is on the popular main series that returns on August 6 with its first part before concluding on September 3 with its second half.