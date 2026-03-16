Don't expect any secret DLC content to arrive in Cyberpunk 2077

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One of the worst kept secrets in the video game world right now seems to be that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to get a brand-new expansion, over a decade after it originally launched. This has yet to be announced or confirmed by CD Projekt Red, but details including that it will take the story back towards Velen has come out, making this expansion seem all the more real.

So, since CDPR seems to be in the mood for creating 'surprise' new content for some of its otherwise 'completed' games, should we expect something similar for Cyberpunk 2077 in the future? The answer to this question is a resounding no at the moment, with this coming straight from the developer's mouth.

In reply to a comment on social media, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account has stated:

"We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!"

Does this disappoint you or are you happy with the content that Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty expansion offers as of the moment?