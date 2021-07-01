English
Don't expect any new Xbox consoles for a long time

Phil Spencer: "These are the consoles that we have in markets for years".

Last generation was the first where both PlayStation and Xbox got pretty massive hardware revisions. PlayStation 4 Pro was launched in September 2016 (two years and ten months after PlayStation 4) and Xbox One X launched in November 2017 (four years after Xbox One), and at least the Xbox gamers should brace for a long wait for something similar this time.

In an IGN interview, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer touched upon this subject and said this about releasing a more powerful Xbox Series X console:

"These are the consoles that we have in markets for years. And we built them with that in mind, and I love the tech that's in there and that capability, and that's where our focus is going."

What do you think of the idea with improved consoles halfway through a generation?

