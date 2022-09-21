Don't expect any new Persona game announcements at the upcoming concert

HQ

Early next month, there will be a dedicated Persona concert taking place in Japan, a show which will see various tracks performed live. But, as has been the case with prior concerts like this one, many assumed Atlus would use the event to announce a new Persona game, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this year.

And this is because the developer has now published a short update on its Japanese website, which states that it will not be announcing any new games as part of the show.

"There are no plans to announce new game titles at this live show. We aim for the best live performance that will satisfy everyone who can come and watch, and we are preparing with all our strength every day. Please look forward to it."

As for when the Persona Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022 concert (as it is called) will be taking place, it is set for October 8 and 9 next month.