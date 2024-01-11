Don't expect any new content for Robocop: Rogue City anytime soon

HQ

One of the most pleasant surprises of 2023 was the release of Robocop: Rogue City, which takes place shortly after the movie Robocop 2. Teyon and Nacon managed to recreate pretty much everything we loved about the original films, including Peter Weller as Robocop.

It even managed to sell well enough to become Nacon's best launch of all time, something that many probably thought would lead to expansions and sequels. While we definitely believes there will be a second game eventually, there doesn't seem to be any DLC planned though. In an interview with game director Piotr Łatocha over at Exputer, he had this to say about it: "Not at this moment, but only time will tell."

And we probably shouldn't expect the game to show up for Game Pass or PS Plus either, as Łatocha explains there are no plans "at this particular moment".

If you love Robocop and would like a trip back to some classic 80's sci-fi, you should totally check Robocop: Rogue City out. Read our review where we tell you everything you need to know.

Thanks GamingBolt