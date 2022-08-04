Don't expect any Mortal Kombat 12 news at Evo 2022

It was recently revealed that during Evo 2022, which is being held from this Friday, August 5 until August 7, that there will be an accompanying show called the Evo Lounge, where developers from each of the featured fighting games will be in attendance to provide "exciting content and reveals," and that of the developers who will be part of this, Warner Bros. Games was listed, leading many to believe that Mortal Kombat news might be on the cards.

This has since been shutdown by NetherRealm Studios chief creative officer, and then man behind Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, who took to Twitter to set the record straight relating to an article from IGN stating that "The developers behind Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and Guilty Gear are expected to make announcements at Evo 2022."

"....except Mortal Kombat. Sorry," stated Boon, before continuing, "Its time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun! Let's enjoy that!"

So, long story short, don't expect to hear much about Mortal Kombat 12 at Evo over the weekend, but considering MultiVersus is a Warner Bros. game, perhaps we can look forward to some news for that fighting title instead.