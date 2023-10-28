Don't expect any more Fantastic Beasts movies

HQ

Warner Bros has previously made it clear that it considers the Harry Potter universe to be a central part of its offering and that it will invest further in it going forward. But that doesn't necessarily mean there will be more Fantastic Beasts movies.

In an interview with Total Film, David Yates, who has directed the latest films in the series, says the series is "on hold" for now:

"With Beasts, it's all just parked. We made those three movies, the last one through a pandemic, and it was enormous fun, but it was tough. We're all so proud of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. When it went out into the world, we just needed to sort of stop and pause, and take it easy. The idea that there were going to be five films was a surprise to most of us. Jo just mentioned it spontaneously, at a press screening once. No one had told us there were going to be five, we'd committed to the first one. I'm sure at some point, we'll be back. But yeah, I haven't spoken to Jo, I haven't spoken to [producer] David Heyman, I haven't spoken to Warner Bros; we're just taking a pause. It's quite nice. It allows me to do stuff like this."

The latest film, Secrets of Dumbledore, was a huge disappointment both critically and commercially, so it is likely that there will be no sequel. Warner is also going to make a TV series based on the books, which will probably take up a lot of resources.