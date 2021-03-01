Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Don't expect any major Microsoft game reaveals any time soon

Xbox's Aaron Greenberg set expectations straight after rumours were running wild.

There have been rumours that Microsoft might have some sort of event to highlight that the ZeniMax purchase (which includes Bethesda, Id Software, Arkane Studios and more) is done, which is expected to happen this month. As there have also been sources claiming that Elden Ring will be re-revealed this month, some has come to the conclusion that it will happen during the alleged Microsoft event.

It wouldn't be completely unreasonable considering that Elden Ring was in fact originally announced during Microsoft's E3 press-conference almost two years ago. But now we know for sure this won't happen. The Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg made that clear on Twitter yesterday, and wrote:

"Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this."

And then we know, don't expect game announcements and major world premieres from Microsoft anytime soon.

