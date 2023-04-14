Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Don't expect any major delays for Armored Core VI

An age rating suggests that we should be keeping an eye out for more news.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was announced during The Game Awards back in December after a couple of months of rumours, leaks and speculations. It was confirmed right away that it was planned to be released during 2023, but a third of the year has already passed and FromSoftware hasn't shown much from it at all.

This is normally a sign that would point towards a delay, and there have been plenty of speculations about this. Fortunately, we have now got a sign that points in a more positive direction. As noted by Gematsu, the game has been age rated in Korea (12+ because of mild violence), which usually is a sign that the release isn't too far off.

While it isn't water-proof, we still think this means we'll se a whole lot more from Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon fairly soon, and that we should expect a release during the autumn or closer to the holidays.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Related texts



Loading next content