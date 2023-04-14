Don't expect any major delays for Armored Core VI

HQ

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was announced during The Game Awards back in December after a couple of months of rumours, leaks and speculations. It was confirmed right away that it was planned to be released during 2023, but a third of the year has already passed and FromSoftware hasn't shown much from it at all.

This is normally a sign that would point towards a delay, and there have been plenty of speculations about this. Fortunately, we have now got a sign that points in a more positive direction. As noted by Gematsu, the game has been age rated in Korea (12+ because of mild violence), which usually is a sign that the release isn't too far off.

While it isn't water-proof, we still think this means we'll se a whole lot more from Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon fairly soon, and that we should expect a release during the autumn or closer to the holidays.