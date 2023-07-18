Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Don't expect any DLCs for Assassin's Creed Mirage

Or an extensive post-launch.

HQ

It seems like Assassin's Creed Mirage will be a complete package come launch. While recent games in the franchise have been expanded with pos-launch DLCs and expansions, this will seemingly not be the case for Mirage.

As for how we know this, speaking in a recent AMA thread, creative director Stephane Boudon replied to a question regarding post-launch updates, stating:

"For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch."

It should be said that there have been occasions where a game has debuted well and caused developers to rethink post-launch support, something we are seemingly seeing currently with Final Fantasy XVI.

Would you like to see Assassin's Creed Mirage get a DLC or two?

Assassin's Creed Mirage

