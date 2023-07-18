Don't expect any DLCs for Assassin's Creed Mirage

HQ

It seems like Assassin's Creed Mirage will be a complete package come launch. While recent games in the franchise have been expanded with pos-launch DLCs and expansions, this will seemingly not be the case for Mirage.

As for how we know this, speaking in a recent AMA thread, creative director Stephane Boudon replied to a question regarding post-launch updates, stating:

"For now, Mirage has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch."

It should be said that there have been occasions where a game has debuted well and caused developers to rethink post-launch support, something we are seemingly seeing currently with Final Fantasy XVI.

Would you like to see Assassin's Creed Mirage get a DLC or two?