Don't expect an Intergrade-like expansion for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

When Final Fantasy VII: Remake arrived, the game was supported by an expansion called Intergrade and also received PS5 improvements, meaning it felt as though the 2020 title was around longer than it really was. This won't be the case for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, as now that the PS5 Pro update for the game has dropped, all of Square Enix's eyes are focussed on the third and final part of the remake trilogy.

It has been confirmed that no DLC will be arriving for the second part of the remake trilogy, with director Naoki Hamaguchi confirming the following to the Daily Star:

"We definitely do hear the desire from fans, the voices out there that want that kind of thing. I understand it completely, but I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible.

"So that's why we've decided not to focus the development resources on creating additional extra episodes for DLC at the moment. We really are putting all our efforts into getting the third game out as quickly as we can. So for the moment, that's where we're focusing our time."

Essentially, it looks like our Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth adventure is already over, not that it was a short adventure at all, as the game easily boasts between tens and hundreds of hours of content, especially for completionists hunting the really time-consuming Platinum Trophy.