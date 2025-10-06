Don't expect an epic intro sequence for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

HQ

By the time we get around to the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, all the dragons in Westeros are gone. Magic is a thing you'd never really see, and while the continent is still ruled by the Targaryens, they're a shadow of their former selves.

Don't expect world-shifting events as epic as Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, then. Ira Parker, co-creator on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms told Entertainment Weekly we won't even get a proper opening sequence. "All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence," he said.

"The title sequences on the original [Game of Thrones] and House of Dragon are big and epic and incredible. Ramin Djawadi's score is orchestral and large and beautiful. That's not really Dunk's M.O. He's plain and he's simple and he's to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him."

Pretty much all of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to shy away from gilded halls and decadent dresses. "This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens," Parker continued.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres early in 2026.