Don't expect all the DC movies to have a shared universe

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where all movies and series are connected, DC has so far gone in another direction. Sure, there is a DC Extended Universe, but they haven't done a whole lot with it and most movies seems to be stand-alone or just have vague references to other superheroes.

The Batman premiered last week and is another prime example of this, as it is clearly not set in the same universe as Superman, Wonder Woman or Aqua Man. Or even as the movie Joker from 2019. But this is very intentional, as the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich, explains in an interview with Deadline:

"The secret of the movie business is quality. It's the best business strategy for both theatrical motion pictures and superhero movies. The movies don't have to all have the same tone, or interlock with other DC movies, or have an Easter egg that sets up another film. Quality is the most important factor for a studio, and the biggest thing you can do to influence quality is the filmmaker that you hire."

It sounds like we should expect more stand-alone DC movies in the future as well, and that the Extended Universe won't be used in the same way as Marvel does. While it undoubtedly makes it possible to do more variations in tone, design and so on (and doesn't have you wondering why Superman isn't swooping in to save the day) - there are advantages of a share universe as well.

What do you think of the choice DC is making here?