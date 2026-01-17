Don't expect a The Naked Gun sequel as director is "not planning another"

HQ

The original The Naked Gun series starring Leslie Nielsen, the one that spun off from Police Squad, managed to span three beloved films. As this was the case, many wondered what the plans were for the recent Paramount reboot that had Liam Neeson at the helm as Frank Drebin's son, Frank Drebin Jr.

We now have an answer specifically about this, as director Akiva Schaffer has spoken about the film in an interview with CBR, wherein he notes that there won't be a sequel unfortunately.

"We are not planning another. I don't know if you heard about Paramount kind of changed owners. It was maybe something. It was about seven days after the movie came out, and so, you know, we're waiting to hear from see if they would want it."

This doesn't mean that there is no hope whatsoever for the future of the series, but it does seem unlikely that there will be another round of slapstick and witty gags making their arrival in cinemas.

Did you enjoy The Naked Gun? If you have yet to see it, check out our glowing review of the movie.