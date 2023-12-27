Don't expect a The Mandalorian game from id Software

HQ

With all the long Christmas holidays and few major official announcements, we're used to wannabee-insiders and influencers claiming all sorts of things to stay relevant. This means you should pay more attention than usual to all the rumors floating around.

One prime example of the is the rumor that id Software (Doom, Doom Eternal) would be working on a game based on The Mandalorian, coming exclusively for PC and Xbox. Now the reliable journalist Jeff Grubb has commented this claim in the XboxEra Podcast, and says he has looked into the matter with several of his sources, but found no evidence of such a game whatsoever.

While this doesn't mean that the rumor is automatically false (they are hard to confirm) - we still consider Grubb trustworthy enough to believe him. A The Mandalorian game might be announced eventually, but don't expect it from id Software.