Don't expect a talking dog in Superman

Yesterday we learned that Superman's canine sidekick Krypto will appear in the upcoming Superman movie, which will be the first time the character has appeared in a big-budget live-action film.

This likely means that James Gunn wants to go back to the comic book version of the character, which is a bit more colorful and possibly somewhat more wholesome (the movie is based on the All-Star Superman comic book), than the angrier one we encountered in the so-called Snyderverse starring Henry Cavill.

This, of course, has delighted those hoping for something more comic book-esque, while those who liked Zack Snyder's vision are skeptical. The DC boss and the movie's director and writer James Gunn has tried to answer questions and comments via Threads, and thanks to this we now have some more information. For those who think Krypto is the wrong breed, Gunn reminds us that there have been several versions of Krypto in the past - but technically, he's not even an Earth species:

"Krypto is historically a generic white dog, sometimes also a lab, white shepherd, husky, or Dalmatian. But obviously he's an alien so he wouldn't necessarily be exactly any one of these things."

One Bluesky user was also seemingly concerned about how a talking dog would work, which Gunn took the opportunity to deny, explaining that it won't be a talking animal like Rocket in his acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy:

"He's a dog. He doesn't talk. Unless you include barking."

By the way, if you want a mobile wallpaper of the image of Superman and Krypto looking at Earth (a recreated scene from All Star Superman #6) that we showed you yesterday, you can find it at this link.