Don't expect a "sex bombshell" Lara Croft in Amazon's Tomb Raider series

Everyone knows that the Tomb Raider games are famous for their exciting gameplay, where we get to explore lost civilizations alongside adventurer Lara Croft, but there's no doubt that many people still remember the fact that she had very large, pointy breasts in the first games.

However, when Amazon's upcoming TV series premieres on a date yet to be determined, we should not expect the same sex appeal. Instead, it has completely different priorities. This is according to Lara Croft actress Sophie Turner in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, where she states that there will be no "sex bombshell":

"It's about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies. But I really want to show the other side. She's so unashamedly capable. She is not a woman who hides her strengths at all."

We guess that this is an approach that most people will appreciate once the Tomb Raider series premieres, which will happen no earlier than 2027, but 2028 is not out of the question either. What do you think about this?