Don't expect a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom became a huge hit when it was released in May with both raving reviews and faster/better sales than any previous title in the franchise. But as Nintendo love doing new things, many have wondered if we will get to return to this world a third time in the future, or if this was the end.

In a GameInformer interview with producer Eiji Aonuma, this question was asked, and as it turns out, we should probably expect something very different next time:

"Well that would be a sequel to a sequel, which is getting a little bit wild when you think about it! But as I've mentioned previously, with Tears of the Kingdom, we were seeking to build on top of the world we created with Breath of the Wild and really exhaust the possibilities of what we could put into that world. I think it is - to use a bit of a term - an apotheosis, or the final form of that version of The Legend of Zelda. In that regard, I don't think that we'll be making a direct sequel to a world such as that that we've created."

While it's interesting to see that Nintendo seems to think a sequel to a sequel is something very strange - while pretty much every other AAA developer do it all the time - this still means that we probably can expect a brand new Zelda story and design next time.

Is this a good or a bad thing, what do you think?