Don't expect a sequel to Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice as a follow-up "would undercut what happens"

If you've checked out Disney+ as of recently, you may have noticed that the streaming platform was expanded with a new original film as part of the Hulu inclusion. This is a comedy flick called Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice and is a time-travelling flick that revolves around gangsters looking to prevent a dark future by preventing a 'whacking'.

With James Marsden, Eiza Gonzalez, and two iterations of Vince Vaughn featured in the movie, if you saw the flick recently, you might be wondering if there is a sequel in the plans at all? If so, we have some bad news to share.

Speaking with SlashFilm, director BenDavid Grabinski has touched on the sequel conversation by noting that he never had any plans for a follow-up film and that it was made to be "self-contained".

"To me, it has to be self-contained and I just ... I put everything into making the movie I wanted to make that did what I wanted it to do. I could wake up six months from now and have an epiphany of what I want to do, but I just sort of felt like if creatively I was thinking about a follow-up, it would undercut what happens.

"I understand how someone could misunderstand the ending as maybe being a cliffhanger, but I think it's not. I think you see everything you need to see to know that somehow Mike is going to fix things. And you don't need to see him fixing things or how he does. You just need to know that Nick did a great thing for Mike, and now Mike's going to do a great thing for Nick, and that's kind of the emotional closure of the movie."

Grabinski did elaborate and said that "if I woke up one day and had an idea I really liked, I could see something like that happening," but also noted that there's nothing actively in the pipeline.

If you aren't familiar with Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, you can see the trailer for the film below.