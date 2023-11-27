Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Don't expect a second season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The creators aimed to make a self-contained first season.

HQ

If you've finished watching Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, a show that I really enjoyed, and have been wondering if there are plans to continue exploring this world and telling further animated stories, this latest news will no doubt disappoint you.

The creator of Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O'Malley, has spoken with Rolling Stone to discuss the anime and reveal whether there are plans to create a second season.

"People are always complaining about how shows get cancelled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season."

What do you think, should Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be expanded with a second outing or is the singular season enough?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

