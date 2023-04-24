Don't expect a second season of Dead Ringers

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the 1988 film from David Cronenberg, Dead Ringers, arrived on the streaming service on Friday. If you've already caught the Rachel Weisz-led show and have been wondering if there are plans to continue it in a second season, you may be disappointed to hear today's news.

Speaking in an interview with SFX Magazine (thanks, GamesRadar), showrunner Alice Birch talked about how the show was designed as a limited series and that there are no plans to continue the story any further as of right now.

"There are millions more stories to tell about women and people in this medical system, but this has always been a limited series."

The show revolves around two codependent identical twins whose relationship ends up becoming strained when one forms an attachment to a patient at the birthing clinic the two set up.