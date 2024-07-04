Don't expect a remaster or remake of Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey

HQ

When we see all the weak sales figures from Xbox in Japan, it's easy to forget that the Xbox 360 actually did quite well initially in the country and for a period the console outsold the Playstation 3 for an entire fall.

The explanation for that comes down to something as simple as games. Good ones. And two exclusive titles from this era were the two Japanese role-playing games Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey. They're titles many remember fondly, but beyond backwards compatibility, Microsoft hasn't been willing to do anything more with them, and sadly it seems they'll remain in the rearview mirror.

Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was one of the key people behind both titles, but in an interview with Bloomberg we can read that he has "no interest" in either remasters or remakes.

Of course, it could happen anyway, but the fact that such a key person does not want to engage with the games anymore is still a decidedly negative sign.