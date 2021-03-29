Don't expect a remake of Blue Dragon or Lost Odyssey

You're watching Advertisements

Hironobu Sakaguchi is one of the all-time greats in our wonderful industry and has first and foremost created Final Fantasy and was heavily involved in each and every one of them up to Final Fantasy XI, when he left Square Enix and founded his new studio Mistwalker. There he continued to make great J-RPG's like Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, and currently he is working on the stunningly beautiful Fantasian for iOS.

Quite a lot of fans have expressed wishes that Sakaguchi should give mainly Blue Dragon (which is turning 15 years old 2021), but also Lost Odyssey remakes. But in a recent interview at VGC, he reveals that he would much rather work on new games:

"To be perfectly honest, there aren't any plans for any remakes at the moment. Although they're called remakes, the amount of effort and resources it would command means the difference is basically nil between [developing] a remake versus a completely new game. I would personally find myself more attracted to the idea of coming up with another original story or world, or building something new."

While we really miss AAA games in the more traditional Japanese style, we have to agree with Sakabuchi, after all. New games feels more tempting than remakes, and both Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey are playable on Xbox Series S/X thanks to backwards compatibility with enhancements.

How do you feel about this?