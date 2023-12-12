Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | GTFO
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Marvel's Blade

      Don't expect a release date for Marvel's Blade anytime soon

      The project has just begun its development cycle.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Marvel's Blade was one of the most exciting announcements made at The Game Awards last week. Coming from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the Dishonored games, it'll give us a bloody adventure in the streets of Paris.

      But, even though the game sounds exciting on paper, we can't say you should get excited for it right now. According to a blog post released alongside the game's announcement, it has "just begun" development.

      This means that even if the cycle is quick, we still won't see the game for a few years at least. Hopefully, as time goes on, we can see more from Marvel's Blade to keep the hype and bloodthirst up.

      HQ

      Related texts



      Loading next content