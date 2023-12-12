Don't expect a release date for Marvel's Blade anytime soon

Marvel's Blade was one of the most exciting announcements made at The Game Awards last week. Coming from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the Dishonored games, it'll give us a bloody adventure in the streets of Paris.

But, even though the game sounds exciting on paper, we can't say you should get excited for it right now. According to a blog post released alongside the game's announcement, it has "just begun" development.

This means that even if the cycle is quick, we still won't see the game for a few years at least. Hopefully, as time goes on, we can see more from Marvel's Blade to keep the hype and bloodthirst up.